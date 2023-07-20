Israeli forces kill 1 Palestinian in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli forces early Thursday in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Three others were injured and two of them are in serious condition, the ministry said.

The incident occurred near Joseph's Tomb, a holy site and the scene of frequent clashes.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.















