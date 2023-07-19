2 Assad regime soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

Two soldiers of the Bashar al-Assad regime were injured in an Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, state-run media reported.

"At about 12.25 a.m. (2125GMT Tuesday) the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus," the Syrian Arab News Agency quoted a military source as saying.

The attack caused material damage in the targeted area.

Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks on Syria, targeting forces of the Assad regime and groups linked to Iran.