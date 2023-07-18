Turkish president gifts Togg to Saudi crown prince

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifted Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, Togg, to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

During his visit to Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Erdoğan and bin Salman held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

Following the talks, Erdogan presented a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince.

The two leaders examined the vehicle in the courtyard of the palace.

Upon concluding the visit, Erdoğan returned to his hotel in the Togg, which bin Salman drove.







