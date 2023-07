President Erdoğan presents a Togg, Turkey's first domestic car, to Crown Prince Salman of Saudi Arabia

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Crown Prince Salman presided over one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at Al Salam Palace.

After the meetings, President Erdoğan presented Crown Prince Salman with a Togg in the color Pamukkale white as a gift.

President Erdoğan and Crown Prince Salman spent some time examining the Togg in the courtyard of Alsalam Royal Palace.

Erdoğan arrived at his hotel using the Togg that Crown Prince Salman was using.