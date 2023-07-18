Israel recognizes sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara

Israel has recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, Moroccan authorities announced on Monday.

This came in a message Moroccan King Mohammed VI received from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Moroccan Royal Court said that the letter stated "the decision of the Israeli Prime Minister to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara."

Netanyahu stressed that "this position of his country will be embodied in all relevant actions and documents of the Israeli government."

The statement also stressed that the UN, regional and international organizations, which Israel is a member of, as well as all countries which Israel has diplomatic relations with, will be informed of this decision.

According to the statement, Israel is also considering opening a consulate in the city of Dakhla in Western Sahara as part of its decision.

On July 3, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Tel Aviv will make its final decision regarding Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region at the Negev Forum that is yet to be held in the coming months in Morocco.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2000.

The desert region has been claimed by Morocco and the Indigenous Sahrawi family, led by the Polisario Front and backed by Algeria which hosts refugees from the region.

Polisario is fighting for an independence referendum and has the support of the UN.