Five new agreements signed Between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

Following the inter-delegation meetings led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, agreements were signed.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Direct Investment Cooperation between the Republic of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by Burak Dağlıoğlu, the President of the Investment Office and Khalid Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Communication between the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications and the Ministry of Information of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by Fahrettin Altun, the Head of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, and Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dawsari, the Minister of Media of Saudi Arabia.

The Implementation Plan on Cooperation between the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by the Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler and the Minister of Defense of Sadi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Energy between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, and the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia and Baykar was signed, with the signatures of Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, and Khalid bin Hussein Al Bayari, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia.