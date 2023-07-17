Turkish president heads to Saudi Arabia for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia to enhance relations with the Gulf kingdom.

Erdoğan will be welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with an official ceremony in Jeddah city.

They will hold one-on-one talks, followed by inter-delegation meetings.

Bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan will also visit Qatar and the UAE to further enhance existing cooperation in various sectors, particularly the economy and investment.

During his visit to the three Gulf nations, Erdoğan said he wants to boost ties and finalize investment deals.