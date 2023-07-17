The Arab press focuses on the Gulf visitations: President Erdoğan initiates a brand new era.

The Arab press has set its sights on President Erdoğan's Gulf visits, which are set to begin today. Arab newspapers, which are evaluating this visit and its outcomes, expressed that Erdoğan's visitation has marked the start of a brand new era.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will embark on official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Erdoğan's visitations begins as of today.

In a written statement issued by the Directorate of Communications, it was announced that "Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in response to the invitations received, will make official visitations to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, respectively, from July 17th to 19th, 2023. The meetings will involve a comprehensive review of bilateral relations with these countries, including various sectors such as the economy and investment projects, aiming to further enhance the existing cooperation. Additionally, discussions are expected to cover global and regional issues for exchanging ideas and perspectives."

The statement further mentioned that "Following these engagements, on July 20th, 2023, in celebration of the Peace and Freedom Day, our President will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Within this framework, he will participate in the official ceremony, meet with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mr. Ersin Tatar, to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on recent developments regarding the Cyprus issue. Additionally, they will inaugurate the new terminal building and runway of the Ercan Airport."

President Erdoğan's visit has generated excitement in the Arab media. BBC Arabic scrutinized President Erdoğan's visitations by asking, "Is this visitation a new stage in Turkey-Gulf relations in terms of economic cooperation?"

The news highlighted a significant development in Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations, highlighting Turkey views the Gulf countries as brotherly nations.

Furthermore, the rest of the news expressed that there were promising expectations between Turkey and the mentioned countries.

Al-Hurra also highlighted that during President Erdoğan's Gulf visitations, in addition to economic developments, there was an expression of a strong desire to establish a secure cooperation with the countries.

Al Jazeera also featured President Erdoğan's Gulf visitations on its headline news. The report also emphasized that the results of the agreements would have a quick impact.

Speaking to Arabi21, Emirati academic Abd al-Khaliq Abdullah expressed that Erdoğan's visitations would create a "defining moment" for the relations between Ankara and the Gulf capitals.

The Emirati academic stated, "Tension brings no benefits to anyone. Erdogan's visitations officially mark the beginning of a new era."

Alquds, by featuring the statements of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, drew attention to some significant investments.

In the context of the visitations President Erdoğan will commence today, the preliminary discussions conducted through concrete projects will be formalized as bilateral agreements. In this regard, the signatures for direct investments worth $100 billion from the Gulf countries to Turkey will be set.

Starting from today, the visitations of economic experts will formalize agreements for investments, which are primarily focused on the completed technical infrastructure in ministries such as industry, agriculture, technology, transportation, and trade.

Furthermore, Turkey Business Forums will be organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in the Gulf countries. Collaborations worth billions of dollars will take place in sectors such as construction, housing, digital technologies, energy, tourism, healthcare, food, agriculture, transportation, and finance. The aim will be to increase the volume of foreign trade in a balanced manner.

A plan is underway to make $3 trillion worth of investments between Saudi Arabia and Turkey over the next 10 years. During the visit conducted by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs of Saudi Arabia to Turkey, it was learned that investments related to municipalities worth $100 billion and housing investments worth $50 billion were planned.