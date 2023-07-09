Israel plans ‘relief measures’ for Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority

The Israeli government plans to take steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority (PA) through several relief measures, according to local media on Sunday.

The security cabinet is set to meet on Sunday "to discuss a series of measures the [Israeli] government intends to implement to strengthen the PA," Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The Israeli measures include the establishment of a new industrial zone in the southern West Bank, the development of the Marine gas reservoir off Gaza coast, the deferral of Palestinian debt payment among others, the broadcaster said.

The proposed measures are supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The relief measures, however, face opposition from several Israeli ministers, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the channel said.

According to i24News channel, Ben-Gvir intends to oppose what he described as "the shameful decision to grant benefits to the Palestinian Authority."

"I am sure that my cabinet members will join my position and will not give their hand to the illusory proposal," he said.

There was no comment yet from the Ramallah-based authority on the Israeli report.

The PA has been facing multiple economic hardships over the past years as a result of Israeli decisions to deduct or halt the transfer of Palestinian tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the authority.