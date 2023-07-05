Germany calls for de-escalation of tensions between Israel, Palestine

Germany said Tuesday that it closely monitoring the latest flare-up of violence between Israel and Palestine, calling on both sides to calm the situation.

"We are following the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories with great concern," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Everyone who bears responsibility in this situation should now make every effort to calm the tense security situation and prevent further violence," it added.

Nothing that tackling the causes of the violence would be impossible without a political solution to the conflict, it also condemned "today's terrorist attack in Tel Aviv in the strongest possible terms."

Seven Israelis were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to the Israeli police.

Regarding the Israeli army's raid on the Jenin refugee camp, it said "the principle of proportionality under international law must be observed during the Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which has been going on for two days."

"The protection of civilians must always be the top priority, and adequate access for humanitarian workers must be ensured," it added.

On Monday, the Israeli army launched its largest raid on Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli offensive came amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that around 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.















