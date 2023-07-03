At least 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Smoke billows from houses inside a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 3, 2023, after an Israeli strike. (AFP Photo)

Four Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that three of the fatalities were in Jenin city and one in Ramallah.

Seven of those injured were in serious condition, the ministry said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes struck a house in the Jenin refugee camp with at least three missiles. Israeli forces backed by bulldozers also raided the camp, triggering clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

In Ramallah city, a 21-year-old young man was shot in the head by Israeli forces north of al-Bireh city.

Witnesses said that armed clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the Beit El military checkpoint between the cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.





























