Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Monday announced the downing of an Israeli drone after it crossed into Lebanon's airspace.

"The resistance downed an Israeli drone that breached Lebanese airspace in the Zebqine Valley in southern Lebanon," said a statement by Hezbollah's media unit, as quoted by Lebanon's Al-Manar TV.

Hezbollah, however, did not provide further details on the incident.

The Israeli army confirmed the loss of the drone, which said it happened during routine activity.

The army's spokesperson added that there "was no concern of information leaking."

Israeli drones, warplanes and combat boats are known to frequently violate Lebanon's borders. Lebanese officials have repeatedly complained about the abuses to the UN.





















