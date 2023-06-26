Rocket fired from occupied West Bank lands in Palestinian territory, causing no injuries: Israel

The Israeli army confirmed on Monday that a rocket was fired from an area near Jenin city in the northern occupied West Bank but landed within Palestinian territory, causing no injuries.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the rocket fire did not "pose a threat to (Israeli) communities in the area."

The incident is being investigated and the army units have conducted a search operation in the area, it added.

Early on Monday, a Telegram group posted a short video of the launch, with a sign naming the rocket "Qassam 1" in reference to the Hamas military groups' early type of rockets, claiming that it was aimed at the Jewish community.

The incident is being investigated, the statement said, without providing much specific information about who carried it out or how similar future incidents would be avoided.

On May 24, the Israeli army confirmed another rocket fire attempt near Jenin City, which exploded shortly after launch.











