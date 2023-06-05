Palestinians held by Israel to stage hunger strike to protest indefinite detention

Palestinian detainees plan an open-ended hunger strike on June 18 to protest their detention without trial, according to a local NGO on Monday.

"The main demand of the prisoners is to end their administrative detention and obligate Israel to respect international humanitarian law," the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said, citing a statement issued by a committee representing the detainees.

The statement called on the Palestinian Authority "to champion the demands of the detainees and use all diplomatic tools in their support."

According to the statement, at least 1,083 Palestinians are held without trial or charge under Israel's policy of administrative detention, including 14 children and two women.

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely. For years, Palestinians jailed by Israel have used hunger strikes to demand better living conditions and an end to indefinite detentions.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel is holding nearly 4,850 Palestinian in its prisons.











