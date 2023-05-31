5 people, including one PKK terrorist, arrested crossing into Türkiye from Syria

Five people, including one member of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, were caught trying to cross illegally into Türkiye from Syria.

A National Defense Ministry statement stressed that the "fight against terrorism continues at the borders."

The statement said that five people who tried to enter the country illegally from Syria were caught by border troops, adding that one of them was a member of the terrorist YPG/PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch.