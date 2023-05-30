Syrian civilian injured in Russian airstrike in Idlib

A Syrian civilian was injured in a Russian airstrike in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, according to local sources.

The airstrike targeted the village of Bizabur, south of Idlib, said the sources, who requested anonymity.

A Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said the attack was carried out by Russian fighter jets that took off from Hmeimim Air Base in the coastal city of Latakia.

Idlib is the site of a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Türkiye and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.