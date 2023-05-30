Lebanon authorities say Saudi Arabian citizen kidnapped in Beirut

A Saudi Arabian citizen has been kidnapped in Beirut but the motive was not immediately clear, Lebanon's interior minister said Monday.



"We have been following up with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since yesterday (Sunday), the issue of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut," Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a tweet.



"What happened affects Lebanon's relationship with its brothers, and the punishment for the perpetrators will be harsh," he added.



Authorities were in contact with the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari, Mawlawi said.



According to Lebanese local media the Saudi citizen was kidnapped on the road to Beirut airport, which lies at the southern outskirts of the capital, late on Saturday.



The areas and roads near the airport are mainly controlled by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.



MTV, a Lebanese private television station, said the kidnapped man lives in Lebanon and works for a Saudi airline.



The broadcaster said the man's family had received a call from his phone number, in which his kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom.



The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that it had received a report from relatives of the man after contact was lost with him at dawn on Sunday.



"The embassy is coordinating with the Lebanese security authorities at the highest levels to uncover the circumstances of the citizen's disappearance."



