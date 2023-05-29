Palestinian killed, 7 injured by Israeli fire in Jenin

A Palestinian was killed and seven others injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Clashes erupted when Israeli forces moved into Jenin early Monday, the Wafa news agency said, citing Palestinian security sources.

A security officer was injured in the violence and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Seven Palestinians were injured during the raid and six others detained, Wafa reported.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces prevented ambulances from taking the injured to hospital for medical attention.

The Islamic Jihad group confirmed that its fighters had engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided the city of Nablus, triggering clashes with local residents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 15 Palestinians suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas canisters used by Israeli forces during the raid.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, around 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 20 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.







