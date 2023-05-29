Israel’s Netanyahu says judicial overhaul plan 'not dead'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his judicial overhaul plan is still on the agenda amid efforts to reach a consensus with the opposition over its application.

Speaking to his Likud Party's parliamentary bloc, Netanyahu said the judicial reform plan is "not dead". The Israeli premier further stated that he is exerting efforts to engage in dialogue in order to reach a broad agreement on the plan.

Netanyahu's statements came as President Isaac Herzog is set to host a round of talks between the government and the opposition to resolve the issue.

Israel has been in political turmoil over the past few months over Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform, seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

On March 27, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the plan amid protests across the country.









