'Where is my dad?': Gazan child asks for father killed by Israeli strikes

Published May 09,2023
A video showing a 10-years-old child called Miral Khaswan who arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital waiting for her father Dr Jamal Khaswan who was injured and evacuated to hospital following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza strip shared on social media.

Later, the hospital announced that both her mother and father was killed.