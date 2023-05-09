Israel conditionally releases Al-Aqsa preacher after interrogation

Israeli authorities conditionally released Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri on Monday, hours after he was summoned for questioning, according to his lawyer.

Speaking to reporters, Khaled Zabarka said Sabri was ordered not to communicate with media channels, including the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa channel, the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar channel and the Syrian Al-Mayadeen channel.

The preacher was also asked to appear before Israeli agents for interrogation again, he added.

Sabri appeared early Monday before Israeli intelligence agents at the al-Masqubiyya detention center in West Jerusalem for interrogation.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.

The 84-year-old preacher was detained multiple times by Israeli forces in the past and was banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for several months.

Sabri is a staunch critic of the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. He previously held the position of mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories from 1994-2006.







