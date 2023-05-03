Kuwait sets June 6 for holding parliamentary elections

Kuwait on Wednesday set June 6 as a date for holding parliamentary elections, the second in months.



On Monday, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree dissolving parliament amid a feud between the assembly and the government.



The date for the new parliamentary elections was approved during an exceptional meeting of the council of ministers and referred to the crown prince, the state news agency KUNA reported.



In March, Kuwait's Constitutional Court annulled last year's parliamentary elections and reinstated the previous parliament.



The opposition won a majority in the September 2022 polls after winning 28 seats in the 50-member assembly. But the court ruled that the elections were null and void and that the previous assembly must be reinstated.



The 2020 parliament had been dissolved by a decree from the crown prince in 2022 amid a dispute between the government and the previous assembly.















