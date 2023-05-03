Israel demolishes 3 Palestinian structures in West Bank

Israeli forces on Wednesday demolished three Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the village of Haris in Salfit city and brought down the house of Mohammad Souf, who is blamed by Tel Aviv of carrying out an attack on the Jewish settlement of Ariel last year, in which three settlers were killed, the state news agency Wafa reported.

A two-storey house was also demolished in the village of Hajjah in the city of Qalqilya. The house is owned by Younis Hilan, who is blamed by the Israeli authorities of killing a settler in a stabbing attack last October.

Israeli forces also razed a six-storey building in the town of Anata in East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks against Israelis. Human rights organizations condemn this policy as "collective punishment."

According to the European Union, Israeli authorities demolished 953 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank last year.