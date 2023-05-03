IRANS PRESIDENT MAKES 1ST VISIT TO SYRIA SINCE 2011

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus for the first visit by an Iranian leader to the Arab country in more than a decade.

"Today, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi arrived at Damascus International Airport on a two-day official visit," the Syrian regime-run SANA news agency reported.

It said the Iranian president is "accompanied by a large political and economic ministerial delegation."

Raisi will hold "extensive political and economic talks with President Bashar al-Assad, followed by the signing of a number of agreements."