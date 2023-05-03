EU calls on Israel to halt unilateral measures that endanger possibility of peace

The European Union urged Israel on Tuesday to halt unilateral measures that could further increase tensions and endanger the possibility of a just and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution following renewed violence in Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued by the EU after the first face-to-face meeting between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels, the commitment to a two-state solution was reaffirmed and the importance of respecting the status quo of the Holy sites was repeated.

The statement noted that the two discussed regional issues as well as EU-Israel relations and that Borrell emphasized the strength of cooperation between the EU and Israel.

It said the EU "condemned recent terrorist and rocket attacks against Israelis and underlined the EU's commitment to Israel's right to defend itself."

Borrell recalled that "any response must be proportionate and in line with international law. At the same time, he expressed concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"The EU and its Member States remain firmly committed to the two-state solution and the HR/VP recalled the European readiness to contribute to a peace process," it said, referring to Borrell, who is the EU High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes Tuesday targeting sites of Palestinian factions in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The fighter jets struck sites of armed factions in Gaza City and central areas of the strip with several missiles, according to eyewitnesses and an Anadolu correspondent.

The bombing caused violent explosions in large areas of the strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not provided any information on whether there are any casualties.

Palestinian groups in Gaza and Israel exchanged fire Tuesday shortly after the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison after 86 days of a hunger strike.