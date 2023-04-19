Israeli army loses drone during Syria mission

The Israeli army said Wednesday it had lost a drone during a mission over Syria.

"During a routine activity at night, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Skylark type fell in the Syrian territory," a military statement said.

It cited a technical malfunction for the crash.

The army said there was no danger of critical information being leaked from the crashed drone.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Israeli statement did not give any details about the exact location where the drone crashed or about its mission.

Israel struck several targets in Syria believed to be Iranian locations in recent months.

On April 3, the Israeli army said it downed a drone after crossing into Israeli airspace from Syria.

























