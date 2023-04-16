Yemen gov’t, rebels complete exchange of 900 prisoners

The Yemeni government announced the release of 196 prisoners on Sunday, concluding a 3-day exchange of nearly 900 detainees with Houthi rebels.

"Today's prisoner swap included 196 detainees," government negotiator Majid Fadael told Anadolu.

"We have completed the transfer of nearly 900 prisoners from both sides, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)," he added.

The freed prisoners included four journalists who were sentenced to death by Houthi rebels, the negotiator said.

The ICRC also confirmed the conclusion of the prisoner swap between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

"Release operations have concluded successfully after 3 days. The ICRC and Yemeni Red Crescent Society have worked tirelessly to reunite about 900 former detainees with their families, taking a positive step toward peace and reconciliation in Yemen," the ICRC said in a statement.

On Sunday, hundreds of prisoners were released as part of the swap, including 16 Saudis and three Sudanese prisoners.

On March 20, the Yemeni government announced an agreement with the Houthi group to release 887 prisoners and abductees from both sides, at the conclusion of consultations held in Switzerland.

Last year, the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels signed a UN-brokered deal to free 2,000 prisoners, but their release was disrupted amid mutual accusations of violations of the agreement.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.