Dubai apartment block fire kills 16: reports

A fire in a residential building in Dubai killed 16 people and injured nine others in the wealthy Gulf emirate, local media reported.

The fire broke out at midday Saturday on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood in the old part of the city.

The civil defence force, in a statement quoted by UAE media, said that preliminary investigations showed the fire was caused by "a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements".

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, has a population of around 3.3 million, of whom almost 90 percent are foreigners.

The nationality of the victims has not been revealed.

The city has experienced spectacular fires in the past, causing extensive damage but few casualties.

In 2017, the authorities announced the adoption of stricter building regulations to minimise the risk of fire, attributed mainly to flammable materials used in the exterior cladding of buildings.