Suspected Daesh group militants on Sunday killed at least 26 people in central Syria, a war monitor reported, the latest in a spate of attacks targeting people foraging for desert truffles.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "civilians and at least 10 pro-regime fighters" were among "the 26 people killed in an attack by Daesh fighters while they were collecting truffles in the desert east of (the central city of) Hama".