Rocket attack on US military base in Syria, no casualties

A rocket hit a US military base in the Koniko gas field in Deir Ez-zor governorate in eastern Syria, but it caused no damage or casualties.

The attack was carried out from areas in Deir Ez-zor where "Iran-backed terrorist groups" are located, local sources told Anadolu on Monday.

Several rockets were launched from Al-Bukamal in the east of Deir Ez-zor, with one of them hitting an area close to the US military base but causing no damage, these sources said.

The US military and coalition forces bases in Syria are occasionally targeted by missile attacks from regions where Iran-backed groups are present.

On March 25, two US bases in eastern Syria came under rocket attacks, which reportedly caused damage but no casualties. The bases targeted were near the al-Omar oilfield and the Koniko gas field in Deir Ez-zor province.

Deir Ez-zor, on the Euphrates River's eastern bank, is currently under Syrian regime control following the withdrawal of Daesh/ISIS terrorists from the province in Nov. 2017.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unprecedented repression.