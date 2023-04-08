We reject double standard of Western countries: Palestine

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they reject the "double standard of Western countries, which condemn the Palestinian reactions by ignoring the Al-Aqsa raids".

The statement came after Israeli airstrikes on the occupied Gaza Strip and points in the south of Lebanon with warplanes during the week.

After the Masjid al-Aqsa raids at the beginning of the week, Israel carried out airstrikes on the occupied Gaza Strip and south of Lebanon, which Israel stated in response to rocket attacks against Israel, and tensions in the region escalated.

Among other Western representatives, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer made a statement on April 6, saying, "I strongly condemn the firing of rockets at Israel. The rising tension is very worrying. Nothing justifies attacks on civilian targets."

In a statement giving response to the Western approach, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We reject the double standard imposed by Western countries and their accomplices with the occupying state, which either completely ignores or shyly refers to the invading state's violations of worshipers and seclusion at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while hastening to denounce the Palestinian reaction."

"The rights of Palestine are no less than the rights of those countries and their peoples. In the interest of our bilateral and multilateral relations, the repetition of this position must be stopped."