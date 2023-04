Two Palestinians were injured Friday when Israeli soldiers opened fire during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, said officials.

The Palestinians were shot with live rounds in the raid in Burkin, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

They were taken to the Jenin State Hospital for treatment, it said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles raided Burkin and clashes broke out between residents, armed Palestinians and Israeli forces.