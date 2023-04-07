Israeli army recalling reservist personnel amid tension with Palestinians

The Israeli army's chief of staff ordered the recall of reserves, particularly for air defense units, amid rising tension with Palestinians, a said statement on Friday.

Gen. Herzi Halevi held a "situation assessment" attended by the heads of the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, Mossad, its intelligence service, and other senior military commanders, according to the daily Times of Israel, citing the statement by the army.

Halevi's meeting came after an attack near the Hamra settlement in the northeastern West Bank that left two Israeli settlers killed. He was updated on the incident and the army's efforts to locate the perpetrators.

The statement added that Halevi ordered the call-up of some reserves, with an emphasis on air defense and offensive formations in the Air Force, in light of the developments.

The statement did not, however, clarify whether the call-up is related to possible planned Israeli military operations against Palestinian targets.

Early on Friday, the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Lebanon, saying they were targets of the Hamas group.

Palestinian groups in Gaza also fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip.

Tension has been running high over the past few days following Israel assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.











