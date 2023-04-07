 Contact Us
Iran condemns Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published April 07,2023
Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, carried out in retaliation for rocket attacks, and called for action by international bodies, state media reported.

Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the ministry "strongly condemned the attacks... as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross violation of international law and human rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, and called for an effective response by ...world bodies", state media said.