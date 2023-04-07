FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU: PALESTINE, AL-AQSA AND JERUSALEM ARE TÜRKIYES RED LINE

News Middle East FM Çavuşoğlu: Palestine, Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem are Türkiye's 'red line'

"Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem are Türkiye's 'red line'. We will never compromise on these issues," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the media outlets during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the capital Ankara on Friday.



"Türkiye calls on Israel to permanently stop both attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and airstrikes," Çavuşoğlu underlined in his comments.







