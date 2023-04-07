China calls for urgent UNSC discussion on situation after Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

China on Friday called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold an "urgent" discussion about Israel's latest attacks on Palestinian worshippers and subsequent developments.

This demand was made by Zhai Jun, China's special envoy to the Middle East, when he met with ambassadors from Arab states in Beijing early Friday morning, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The meeting was sought by the Arab countries' ambassadors.

Mao said Zhai "clarified China's stance on intensifying conflicts involving Israel, Palestine, Lebanon," according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

"An urgent mission currently is needed to enhance situation management. China urges relevant parties, especially Israel to remain calm and restrained and to avoid any action that would worsen the situation," he told the ambassadors.

"China actively appeals to Arab states' demand and requests the UN Security Council to carry out urgent discussion over the situation and work to cool the situation down," he said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli police detained hundreds of Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, with witnesses saying Israeli cops used excessive force, including tear gas.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, the UK, and the EU have condemned the atrocities and demanded a "de-escalation" of the situation.

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids on the mosque.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site, while Jews call the area Temple Mount.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

Earlier on Thursday, China expressed "deep concern" about the escalation of the Palestinian-Israel conflict and urged Tel Aviv to avoid further escalation.

"The international community needs to act with greater urgency and take concrete steps to advance the two-state solution, work for a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestine issue 'at an early date,' and realize peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel," Mao said.







