Turkish foreign minister to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 03,2023
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on April 4-5, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Çavuşoğlu "will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess the current security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including in Ukraine, and discuss the developments in the Asia-Pacific region in a separate session to which the Foreign Ministers of NATO's Asia-Pacific Partners will attend," it added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland will become a full-fledged member of the alliance on Tuesday as its flag will be raised at NATO headquarters.