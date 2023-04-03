Strategic projects to be launched soon with Türkiye: Iraq PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said new strategic projects with Türkiye will be launched soon.

"We have many partnerships and interests with neighbouring Türkiye. There are some problems in terms of water and security, but there are great opportunities to solve these problems. We are grateful for Türkiye's efforts to provide Iraq's water share," al-Sudani told Al Jazeera network.

Stressing the significance of economic cooperation with Türkiye, the Iraqi prime minister said the new strategic projects will strengthen bilateral relations.

Al-Sudani reiterated that they will not allow Iraq to be a field of attack on neighbouring countries and that they are working on joint commissions with Türkiye and Iran to ensure the security of the borders.

Noting the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as an important factor for the stability and development of the region, he said Syria should also return to the Arab League.

During his visit to Ankara last week, al-Sudani discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the aspects of bilateral relations and steps to improve cooperation, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism, reconstruction of Iraq, trade, and energy.



