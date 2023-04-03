Israel destroys ‘flying object’ sent from Syria: Army

The Israeli army said late Sunday that it destroyed an "unidentified flying object" that had entered Israeli airspace from Syria.

The flying object was shot down by Israeli warplanes in an open field, the army said in a statement.

The move came after Israel staged airstrikes in suburbs of Syria's Damascus province early Friday.

Two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the airstrikes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said his country "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has launched airstrikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups.