Israeli forces kill Palestinian at entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem late Friday, according to security sources.

Israeli police claimed in a statement that the Palestinian attempted to take the weapon of an Israeli policeman at the Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate) -- one of Al-Aqsa Mosque's main gates in Old City.

It said the person killed was a 26-year-old man from the town of Hura in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Israeli forces were not harmed in the incident, while additional police forces were sent to the area, it said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces attacked Palestinians at the Bab al-Qattanin, one of the gates which leads into Al-Aqsa Mosque from the western side.

Israeli police battered Palestinians at the gate with truncheons, witnesses told Anadolu.



