Palestine slams Israeli settler incursions into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday condemned settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Nearly 85 settlers, including right-wing Rabbi Yehuda Glick, forced their way into the flashpoint site under Israeli police protection.

"The settler incursion into Al-Aqsa during Ramadan is a brazen defiance and provocation," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

The fasting month of Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims.

Abu Rudeineh warned that the Israeli practices against the Palestinians will not lead to calm.

"The Israeli government will be held responsible for its policies that seek tension, escalation and confrontation," the spokesman said.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.











