20 killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 people were killed in Saudi Arabia when a bus overturned and caught fire on Monday, state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya reported.



The bus was carrying passengers to the holy city of Mecca, including pilgrims going to perform the Umrah, a minor Muslim pilgrimage.



The accident took place in the south-western Asir province due to a problem with the brakes, leaving 29 people injured, the broadcaster reported.



Most of the passengers were residents of Saudi Arabia and of different nationalities, it added.



The Umrah can be undertaken at any time during the year, but many prefer to perform it during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.