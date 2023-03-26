News Middle East Week-long Israeli protests of legal reforms planned as critics emerge

Organizers of the mass protests against judicial reform in Israel plan week-long daily protests against the proposed law as criticisms of the bill emerge from the ruling coalition.



Israeli Defence Minister Joav Galant demanded a halt to the reforms, but this was met by a divided response, according to reports on Sunday.



Protestors remain undeterred and are calling for a "week of disruption." On Saturday evening, according to media reports, around 200,000 demonstrators gathered again in Tel Aviv. Tens of thousands of people also took part in rallies in other cities.



Experts believe that the month-long mass protests are not only about judicial reform, but that the liberal camp is also venting its anger over other serious problems.



"We don't want to be the jerks any more," wrote opposition leader Yair Lapid. "We don't live in this country only to pay taxes and send our children to the army. Amidst the gloom of the past months, something wonderful has also happened: The liberal camp has woken up."



Galant is the highest-ranking member of the government to date to be critical of the plan to weaken the judiciary. Jediot Achronot, the highest-circulation paid newspaper in Israel, wrote in its headline on Sunday: "Rebellion within the (ruling) Likud."



At least two other members of his Likud party supported his demand, Israeli media reported on Sunday, but other coalition members, reacted with anger and even called for his dismissal.



Police Minister and hard-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter that Galant had cracked under pressure from the media and protesters. "I call on the prime minister to dismiss him immediately."



The right-wing religious coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to implement core elements of the reform in the coming days. The vote on a law to give government politicians more influence in appointing judges could take place as early as Monday. It is still unclear how critics of the reform within the government will vote. The coalition has a majority of only four seats in parliament.



Netanyahu's government accuses the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions. In future, the parliament will therefore be able to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority. Critics see the separation of powers as a cornerstone of democracy in danger and warn of a state crisis.



In his speech on Saturday evening, Galant said he had heard disturbing statements from army commanders in recent weeks. He spoke of "anger, pain and disappointment of an intensity I have never experienced before."



Galant warned, "The threats around us are great." He was referring to the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians and Iran's nuclear programme.



Reserve fighter pilots have threatened not to take part in a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities if judicial reform goes through, according to an Israeli television report.



"I will not be a mercenary of a dictatorial regime," one of them told Israel's Channel 12.



The situation in the Palestinian territories also remains very tense: For the third time in a month, there was an attack on Israelis in the Palestinian village of Huwara in the West Bank on Saturday night.



According to military reports, two soldiers were injured, one of them seriously. Reports say a suspected Palestinian perpetrator shot from a moving car.



Just a week ago, an Israeli was seriously injured in an attack in the town. A month ago, two Israeli brothers were killed there, after which there was heavy rioting by Israeli settlers.









