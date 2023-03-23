Saudi Arabia begins talks with Syria to resume consular services

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Thursday revealed that talks with Syria are underway to resume consular services in the two countries.

"Within the framework of the Kingdom's keenness to provide the necessary consular services to the two peoples, discussions are underway between officials in the Kingdom and their counterparts in Syria about resuming the provision of consular services," Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported late Thursday, citing a source with the Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Arabia withdrew its ambassador from Damascus in 2011 and severed its diplomatic ties with the Assad regime, following its crackdown on peaceful popular demonstrations.

On March 8, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said in statements that "there is a dialogue for Syria's return to the Arab embrace," noting that "there is a consensus that the situation in Syria is not acceptable."

Earlier Thursday, media reports said Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed to resume relations. Both sides are yet to confirm the reported news.




















