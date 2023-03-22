Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers talk on phone to schedule visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to schedule his upcoming visit to Türkiye.

In a phone call, the two ministers also congratulated each other for the start of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Last week, Çavuşoğlu and Shoukry met in the capital Cairo, where the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, and agreed to maximize diplomatic ties.

During his visit to Egypt, Cavusoglu also invited Shoukry to Türkiye to further extend the relations.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

Çavuşoğlu is the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye in 11 years.



