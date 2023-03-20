Israel shuts Palestinian radio offices in East Jerusalem

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday ordered the closure of the Voice of Palestine radio station's offices in occupied East Jerusalem and Israel.

A statement by Ben-Gvir's office attributed the move for incitement against Israel by the Palestinian radio.

"I will not accept and we will not allow incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists, neither by the Palestinian Authority nor by any other body," Ben-Gvir said.

According to an Anadolu reporter, a number of staff working for the radio station were summoned by Israeli police for questioning.

In 2019, Israel closed the office of the official Palestine TV in East Jerusalem for alleged incitement against Israel.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fifteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.