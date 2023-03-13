Meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on March 15-16

The meeting on Syria at the level of deputy foreign ministers between Türkiye, Russia, the Assad regime and Iran will be held in Moscow on March 15-16.

According to the information obtained from diplomatic sources, the date of the meeting to be held in Moscow between Türkiye, Russia, the Assad regime and Iran has been determined.

At the meeting to be held on March 15-16, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar will preside over the Turkish delegation.

The meeting will be attended by President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative for the Middle East and African Countries Mihail Bogdanov, representing Russia, Ali Asgar Haji, Political Affairs Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, representing Iran, and Deputy Foreign Minister Eymen Susan, representing the Assad regime.