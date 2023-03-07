UAE sends over 5,700 tons of aid materials to Türkiye, Syria so far: Ministry

The UAE has so far delivered 5,715 tons of aid materials to Türkiye and Syria through 202 cargo planes after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes centered in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, UAE the Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday.

The UAE ministry said humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria continues.

A total of 5,715 tons of aid was sent to Türkiye and Syria with 202 cargo planes as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, it added.

A field hospital opened in Türkiye's Gaziantep province under the operation has also served the earthquake victims, and 3,500 people have received health care in the hospital so far, the ministry also said.

The country's official news agency WAM reported on March 2 that a total of 4,413 tons of food and medical supplies were delivered to Syria by 134 cargo planes.

On the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Operation Gallant Knight 2 was launched on Feb. 7 to support those affected by the quakes in Türkiye and Syria.