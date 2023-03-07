Pentagon chief in Iraq says US wants to 'strengthen' ties

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he hoped to "strengthen and broaden" relations with Iraq, on a Baghdad visit ahead of the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Defense Secretary Austin also told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani that US troops were "ready to remain" in the country at Baghdad's invitation, a thorny issue that has divided public opinion in both countries.

The visit, which had not been publicly announced in advance, comes ahead of the March 20 anniversary of the ground invasion in March 2003 that started two decades of bloodshed that Iraq is only now beginning to exit.

"I am optimistic about the future of our partnership," Austin told reporters in Baghdad after meetings with Sudani and Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbasi.

"The United States will continue to strengthen and broaden out partnership in support of Iraqi security, stability and sovereignty."

The Iraqi premier told Austin he also wanted to "strengthen and consolidate relations" with Washington, and underlined Baghdad's commitment to "maintaining balanced relations with the regional and international powers".

Since US-led coalition troops ousted Saddam's Sunni Arab-dominated regime, Iraq's Shiite majority has led Iraq under a confessional power-sharing system.

Successive governments in Baghdad have forged close ties with Iraq's Shiite-led neighbour Iran, the arch foe of the United States, in a delicate balancing act.

Both Washington and Tehran provided extensive support during Iraq's fightback against the extremists of theDaish group, who overran swathes of northern and western Iraq in 2014.