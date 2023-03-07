Six Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Jenin

Six Palestinian were killed by Israeli fire during a military raid on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that one of the martyrs was a 26-year-old man who was shot and critically injured in the chest and was later pronounced dead.

Five Palestinians were also injured, including one seriously, the statement said.

According to Palestine TV station, Israeli forces backed by a bulldozer raided the Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a house inside.

An Israeli military statement said army forces were operating in the Jenin area, without providing any further details.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.







